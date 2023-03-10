Raids at various private hospitals under BSKY scheme in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Raids have been carried out at various private hospitals in Dhenkanal district of Odisha under the BSKY scheme on Friday.

According to reports, the raids have been conducted under the leadership of the Dhenkanal District Collector and SP for alleged irregularities in treatment under the BSKY scheme.

As many as 20 hospitals in the district have been empanelled under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) Scheme, said reports.

The BSKY scheme is the dream of the CM to provide all with health care in adherence to the principle “every life is precious”. Under the BSKY scheme, the State Government will bear full cost of all health services delivered to all patients (irrespective of income, status or residence).

All the State Government health care facilities starting from Sub centre level to District Head Quarter and Government Medical College Hospital and Blood Bank level have been brought under the BSKY scheme.

State Government will bear the cost of healthcare provided in empanelled private hospitals for over 96.5 lakh economically vulnerable families in the State, amounting to Annual Health coverage of Rs. 5 lakh per family and additional Rs. 5 lakh for the women members of the family after exhaust of initial limit.

At State Government health care facilities all health services charges are borne by the State Government, including those for drugs, diagnostics, dialysis, Cancer chemotherapy, OT, I.C.U, in-patient admission blood bank services etc., in all government health institutions up to Government Medical College Hospital level, for all persons.

At all empanelled private hospitals families having NFSA/ SFSS/ BSKY Smart Health Card can avail cashless treatment at any empanelled private hospital under BSKY within or outside the State. Card holder families can avail facilities such as registration, consultation, medical tests, pathologies, treatment, IPD and follow-up consultation under BSKY at any empanelled private hospitals, for which State Government will bear the cost upto the annual coverage amount.

(With inputs from Government of Odisha official BSKY Website)