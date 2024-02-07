Rahul Gandhi in Odisha, says BJD-BJP jointly ruling the state

Bhubaneswar: During the ongoing visit of Rahul Gandhi in Odisha, he has said that there is a joint government of BJD and BJP that is ruling the state. He further added that PM Modi- CM Naveen have formed a coalition government that is running the state of Odisha.

Rahul Gandhi has made such allegations in public meeting in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Sundargarh district of Odisha. Both Central and State governments have been targeted. In Rourkela, Rahul said, BJP-BJD partnership is going on in Odisha.



Rahul Gandhi further added that Congress is the opposition party in the state. Similarly while criticizing the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rahul said, BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have opened a market of hatred in the country. He has called the party leaders and workers of Congress to close the market of hate and open the shop of love in the State of Odisha.

Today, Rahul Gandhi in Odisha started his Bharat Jodo Yatra tour with worship and darshan at Rourkela Vedavyas temple. He marched from Uditnagar to Panposa Square. Senior leaders and workers including the PCC president joined him. Then Rahul addressed the public meeting. The Yatra will start again in the afternoon. The locals of Kutra, Ladgaon have organized a welcome promotion program in his honour.

Later, Bharat Jodo Yatra will arrive at Sundargarh Bus Station. Then Rahul Gandhi will leave for Jharsuguda. Overnight stay at Amlipally ground in Jharsuguda. Tomorrow morning, the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress will continue from Jharsuguda city, Brijrajnagar, Belpahad, Lakhanpur to Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

Later it is worth mentioning that, Rahul Gandhi will go to Chhattisgarh. The Congress camp there is very excited about Rahul’s visit. The state Congress leadership is hoping that Rahul’s visit will have an impact on the present state of congress in Odisha as the general elections are going to be held soon.