Rahagiri returns to Bhubaneswar after COVID break

Rahagiri has returned to the capital city after a break of a couple of years. Janpath is filled with people from the capital city.

By Shraddha Suman 0
Bhubaneswar: Rahagiri has returned to the capital city after a break of a couple of years. The cold, winter mornings are perfect for turning the road into a site of celebrations. Janpath is filled with people from the capital city.

People are performing on stages constructed on the side of the road. The roads are filled with people playing street cricket, skating, and painting.

The Rahagiri stretches from Mastercanteen to Ram Mandir square in Bhubaneswar.

The festivities and celebrations are held till 9 AM.

