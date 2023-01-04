Ragging yet again in established college of Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a Plus 2 first-year student of BJB College has allegedly been ragged by his seniors on Wednesday.

The student was allegedly beaten up mercilessly inside the college campus by seniors in Bhubaneswar.

The attack is suspected to be over a love affair, said reports.

A complaint has been filed at Badagada Police Station in Bhubaneswar. The police has started an enquiry into the matter.