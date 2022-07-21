Ragging in Odisha: School & Mass Education Dept Secy writes to Sainik School

Bhubaneswar: Odisha School and Mass Education secretary Bishnupada Sethi has written to the principal of Sainik School Bhubaneswar to take steps to curb ragging.

The steps have been taken to prevent the illegal practices which cause tremendous mental agony to students as well as their parents.

“It has come to my knowledge that the practice of ragging of junior students by the senior students of your academic institution is going on where students are subjected to mental and physical harassment,” Sethi stated in the letter.

He further added that “If it is happening despite your best efforts, then what is your action plan to curb this.”