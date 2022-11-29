Ragging at VSSUT: 3 Students expelled from one year

Sambalpur: The authorities of the Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Odisha’s Burla have taken stringent action in the ragging incident.

They have expelled three students from the university campus for an year over their involvement in the ragging case.

Besides, four students of second year have been fined Rs 5,000 each as they were present near the spot of the incident.

The punishment will come into effect from January 1, 2023.

The Vice Chancellor of VSSUT Banshidhar Majhi had directed the anti-ragging committee and disciplinary committee to probe intO the ragging allegation and submit a report based on which the action was taken.

On November 23 night, some students grabbed collar of complainant Anubhav Khamari, a second-year student of Electronics and Telecommunication department abused and thrashed him badly.

He then had lodged a complaint in this regard with the Burla police.