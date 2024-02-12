Ragging allegation in MKCG Berhampur of Odisha

Berhampur: Yet again there have been allegations of ragging of a student of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati Medical College and Hospital (MKCG), Berhampur has seen a ragging allegation on Monday. There are reports that a first year student has been ragged by two students of the fourth year of the college.

The seniors have allegedly ragged and beaten up the boy. There are clear injury marks on his head and neck. The father of the student has brought allegations of ragging against the two fourth year students. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

Recently in August 2023, there had been ragging allegations of a first-year MBBS student at Puri Shri Jagannath Medical College and Hospital in Puri of Odisha.

The anti-ragging committee of the college has started an investigation after the complaint of the aggrieved student. The inquiry committee will submit a report within two or three days.

After the investigation report, the committee will decide on the action to be taken against the three people who were involved in the ragging.

The three accused have personally written that they are guilty about the incident. They have also admitted their guilt before the Anti-Ragging Committee.

It is worth mentioning that, the Dean said that various measures have been taken to prevent ragging in the medical college. After the UGC mail, the notice is given in the police station.

Based on this, the police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. The victim student is psychologically traumatized. He is on leave as his mother is not well. The college has informed the student’s family about the incident. The Dean has expressed her grief over the incident.