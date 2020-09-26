Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has decided to launch a radio programme titled ‘Radio Pathasala’ to educate students of Class I to VIII in the state during Coronavirus pandemic. The said programme is scheduled to start from September 28.

The School and Mass Education department of the State asked in a letter to the Education officers at district and block level to widely propagate about the programme among the students and parents to listen to it.

The programme will be aired five days a week from Monday to Friday at 10 am to 10.15 am. The 15-minute programme will be aired from all radio stations in the state.