Radio Pathasala in Odisha for students
Image for representation Pic credit: Twitter/ @airnewsalerts

Radio Pathshala programme from September 28 in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has decided to launch a radio programme titled ‘Radio Pathasala’ to educate students of Class I to VIII in the state during Coronavirus pandemic. The said programme is scheduled to start from September 28.

Related News

Odisha Mass Education Minister Samir Das Announces New Rules

Odisha 10th Board Exam Likely From Third Week Of February…

Odisha CM Launches Mission Suvidya

Odisha: Khordha Collector Constitutes Squads To Check Weight…

The School and Mass Education department of the State asked  in a letter to the Education officers at district and block level to widely propagate about the programme among the students and parents to listen to it.

The programme will be aired five days a week from Monday to Friday at 10 am to 10.15 am. The 15-minute programme will be aired from all radio stations in the state.

You might also like
State

Wild Boar Poaching; Forest Department Arrests 3 Persons In Odisha’s Keonjhar

State

Kendu Leaf Workers Attacked; 1 Dead, 2 Critical In Odisha’s Titlagarh

State

2 youths killed in road accident in Odisha’s Angul

State

257 Local Contact Cases Among 319 Covid Positives In Bhubaneswar Today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7