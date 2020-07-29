Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday closed Rabindra Medical Hall, Bapuji Nagar area of Bhubaneswar after one of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.

13 other staff and the proprietor of the Medicine store have been asked to undergo home quarantine for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

The Civic Body will collect swab samples of all the employees for Covid-19 test. “The standard Covid-19 protocols have been initiated.

Contact tracing has already begun to isolate others who have come in contact with the infected persons,” said Anshuman Rath, South East Zondal Deputy Commissioner (ZDC) of BMC, who led the enforcement team.

“All staff of the store are under our direct watch as they reside in different places in the city. So, we told the store management to get the details of persons who visited the store from their database.

Their phone numbers will be available in the billing database, and we told them to send individual messages asking them to contact BMC in case of symptoms,” the ZDC informed.

Rath further added: “Health of the citizens of Bhubaneswar is the top priority of BMC at present. We do not want to create a situation where the people would be made vulnerable. We are having a crucial and challenging time now, and we appeal to the citizens as well as businessmen to follow BMC SOP seriously.”

The Rabindra Medical Hall is closed until further order.