Rabid dog bites three persons in Kandhamal village; Condition critical
The injured persons were first taken to Budaguda Hospital

Rabid dog bites three persons in Kandhamal village; Condition critical

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Phulbani: At least three persons were bitten by a suspected rabid dog in Budaguda under Daringbadi block of Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Thursday.

The injured persons have been admitted to Baliguda hospital in the district.

According to reports, the dog first bit an elderly woman, identified as Sabitri Goud (58), when she was throwing the dung in a dung yard stock in the village.

Hearing Sabitri’s screams following the dog attack, her husband Tasina Goud rushed to the spot and rescued the woman, but by that time the dog fled from the spot.

Related News

Odisha to set up 2 large COVID hospitals with 1000 beds

404 cases registered for violating COVID-19 guidelines in…

COVID-I9: Puri MP Pinaki Misra donates Rs 12 lakh to CMRF

KIMS to set up 450 bed COVID 19 Hospital in Odisha

However, the same dog attacked the couple when they were on their way to Budaguda hospital for the treatment of Sabitri. This time, Tasina sustained severe injuries.

As the elderly couple alarmed, locals rushed to the spot and recused them. The couple was immediately taken to Budaguda hospital.

Another youth was also bitten by the same dog when he was going to the Budaguda hospital.

Later, the locals called the 108 ambulance and took all three injured persons to Baliguda hospital for vaccination. The condition of Tasina was reportedly critical, when the last reports came in.

Meanwhile, the locals were seen beating several stray dogs and removing them from the village suspecting them as rabid dogs.

You might also like
State

Odisha to set up 2 large COVID hospitals with 1000 beds

State

404 cases registered for violating COVID-19 guidelines in Odisha

State

COVID-I9: Puri MP Pinaki Misra donates Rs 12 lakh to CMRF

State

KIMS to set up 450 bed COVID 19 Hospital in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.