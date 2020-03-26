Phulbani: At least three persons were bitten by a suspected rabid dog in Budaguda under Daringbadi block of Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Thursday.

The injured persons have been admitted to Baliguda hospital in the district.

According to reports, the dog first bit an elderly woman, identified as Sabitri Goud (58), when she was throwing the dung in a dung yard stock in the village.

Hearing Sabitri’s screams following the dog attack, her husband Tasina Goud rushed to the spot and rescued the woman, but by that time the dog fled from the spot.

However, the same dog attacked the couple when they were on their way to Budaguda hospital for the treatment of Sabitri. This time, Tasina sustained severe injuries.

As the elderly couple alarmed, locals rushed to the spot and recused them. The couple was immediately taken to Budaguda hospital.

Another youth was also bitten by the same dog when he was going to the Budaguda hospital.

Later, the locals called the 108 ambulance and took all three injured persons to Baliguda hospital for vaccination. The condition of Tasina was reportedly critical, when the last reports came in.

Meanwhile, the locals were seen beating several stray dogs and removing them from the village suspecting them as rabid dogs.