‘Quitters are Winners’ A Message On World No Tobacco Day 2021
Puri: The World No Tobacco Day campaign, 31 May is an opportunity to raise awareness on the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use.
The theme of the World no Tobacco Day 2021 is ‘Commit to quit.’
Awarded sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a mesmerising sandart to mark the occasion. He has shared a picture of the sandart on his official twitter handle along with the following message:
On the occasion of #WorldNoTobaccoDay and during High risk of #COVID19 My sand art with the message ” Quitters are Winners”, at Puri beach in Odisha. #PledgeToQuit . #StayHealthy #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/olC2PjLssl
— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 31, 2021