Balasore: Amir Behera of Guhali village under Nilagiri block in Odisha’s Balasore district had managed to come to the village amid the lockdown all the way from Mumbai just to meet his cancer-stricken father. However, his dream of meeting his father, even though he was just two kilometers away from the house, remained unfulfilled due to coronavirus outbreak in Odisha.

Amir is doing job at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital in Mumbai.

His father Damodar Behera was brought back to the village after some treatment at the Cancer Hospital. However, a few days ago he was diagnosed with cancer again.

Amir tried his best to facilitate his father’s journey to Mumbai for treatment. However, he had to come to the village with much difficulty after he failed in his attempt.

However, Amir could not go to his house after reaching the village from Mumbai as he had to stay at the local quarantine centre for 14 days as per the rules of the State government due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Unfortunately, Amir’s father Damodar breathed his last at Balasore Hospital yesterday. Amir could not meet his father in his last moment even though he was just two kilometres away from his house.

Amir was permitted to go and attend the funeral ceremony of his father with a condition of returning to the quarantine centre by 5 PM today.