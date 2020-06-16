Quarantined man picked up in connection with seizure of leopard hides in Odisha
By KalingaTV Bureau

Nayagarh: Forest officials on Tuesday picked up an inmate of a quarantine centre in Baunsagada of Nayagarh district in Odisha.

The quarantined local resident was taken by the Forest officials for interrogation in connection with the seizure of leopard hides from Jamugand village of the district.

The man was put in Baunsagada-based quarantine centre after he returned from Kerala on June 6.

It is worthwhile to mention here the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch had seized two leopard skins in Ranpur area of Nayagarh district and arrested the mastermind on June 13.

