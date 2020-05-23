Balangir: A 60-year-old man, quarantined at Kotsamalai Gram panchayt in Patnagarh area of Balangir district in Odisha, died at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla on Saturday, with doctors saying that he died of Septicemia.

The deceased has been identified as Tekemani Tanla, a resident of Kotsamalai in Balangir district. He had returned from Chhattisgarh along with his wife on May 19 and since then the couple were sent to the quarantined centre.

Tekemani complained of fever on May 20. He was rushed to Ghasian hospital from there he was taken to the District Headquarter Hospital here. Later, he was shifted to VIMSAR, Burla as his condition was deteriorated.

He breathed his last at around 6 AM today while undergoing treatment at VIMSAR.

Patnagarh SDMO Dillip Biswal said, “The man had a skin problem; around 70 per cent of his skin was infected; his blood was also infected; he died of Septicaemia.”

No test was conducted on the quarantined family to know if they were carrying the COVID-19 infection, said Kotsamalai Sarpanch Bhubaneswar Meher.

The body of Tekemani arrived his native village today in the presence of local administration.

Meanwhile locals demanded the administration to provide adequate compensation to the family members of the deceased.