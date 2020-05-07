Quarantine period likely to be increased from 14 to 21 days in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The COVID19 quarantine period for returnees from other States likely to be increased from 14 to 21 days, informed Odisha Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera on Thursday.

The Transport Minister while speaking to the media persons after a video conferencing on COVID19 situation in the State, said that the State government’s health advisor Srinath Reddy has proposed for the new method and implement it across the State.

Notably, the State government has set up quarantine centres across Odisha to keep all those who are returning from different parts of the country. It has made a 14-day quarantine period mandatory for every returnee to check spread of the virus in the State.

In a related development, Orissa High Court today directed the State government to ensure that everyone who wants to return to the State undergoes RT-PCR tests first before coming to the State. The tests of the migrant Odias will be conducted at the respective places where they are living now.