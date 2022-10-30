Python rescued from temple premises in Banki

By Sunita 0
python rescued in odisha

Banki: A python has been rescued from the premises of a temple near Jatamundia area here on Sunday. The snake has been released to its natural habitat-the forest. 

As per sources, the locals spotted a python roaming inside the premises of Maa Archandi temple that is situated on the northern side of the Chandka-Dampada sanctuary.

The locals immediately alerted Lalit Mohan Panda, coordinator of the Banki Snake Helpline, about the snake. 

On being informed, Mr. Panda reached the sport and rescued the snake. Later, he release the python in the nearby Chandaka forest.

