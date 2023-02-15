Pyarimohan Mohapatra’s daughter Sikta Pati joins Congress

Bhubaneswar: Former Rajya Sabha member Pyarimohan Mohapatra’s eldest daughter Sikta Pati joined the Congress party here today.

Sikta Pati joined the grand old party at Congress Bhawan in the presence of Odisha Congress in-charge A. Chellakumar, OPCC Chief Sarat Pattanayak, and former OPCC President Niranjan Patnaik.

It is to be noted here that Pyarimohan, a bureaucrat-turned-politician who died on March 19, 2017, was once considered as the most powerful in BJD after chief minister Naveen Patnaik. He floated Odisha Jan Morcha (OJM) in 2013 after being sacked from ruling BJD.

Sikta Pati, who has done MA in Economics and holds an MBA degree, became the General Secretary of OJM following Pyarimohan’s death. Later, she joined the BJD in presence of party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2019.