Pusya Abhisheka of Lord Lingaraj to be performed today in Bhubaneswar

The Pusya Abhisheka of Lord Lingaraj is slated to be performed today in Bhubaneswar, said reliable reports. 

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Pusya Abhisheka of Lord Lingaraj
Representational Image (File Photo)
Chat on WhatsApp

Bhubaneswar: The Pusya Abhisheka of Lord Lingaraj is slated to be performed today in Bhubaneswar, said reliable reports. The rituals are done on the holy day of Pausa Purnima according to the Odia calendar.

The ruling deity of Bhubaneswar Lord Lingaraj will be bathed with 108 pots of water from the holy Bindusagar lake. The ritual will be done by Badu sevayats. After the completion of the Pusya Abhisheka of Lord Lingaraj and the bathing ritual, the Lord will be dressed in Raja Rajeswara besha.

Further it is worth mentioning that, Maa Parbati will be dressed in white and shall be placed beside Lord Lingaraj.

Also Read: Odisha: Holiday declared for schools, colleges on January 27 for SAMALEI project inauguration

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.