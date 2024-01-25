Pusya Abhisheka of Lord Lingaraj to be performed today in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Pusya Abhisheka of Lord Lingaraj is slated to be performed today in Bhubaneswar, said reliable reports. The rituals are done on the holy day of Pausa Purnima according to the Odia calendar.

The ruling deity of Bhubaneswar Lord Lingaraj will be bathed with 108 pots of water from the holy Bindusagar lake. The ritual will be done by Badu sevayats. After the completion of the Pusya Abhisheka of Lord Lingaraj and the bathing ritual, the Lord will be dressed in Raja Rajeswara besha.

Further it is worth mentioning that, Maa Parbati will be dressed in white and shall be placed beside Lord Lingaraj.