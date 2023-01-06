Pushpabhishek of Lord Jagannath, holy trinity to adorn ‘Rajarajesawara Besa’

Puri: The pushpabhishek or debabhisheka ritual of Lord Jagannath in Puri has been conducted today on the auspicious day of full moon of the month of Pousha. This is one of the unique and spectacular celebrations among the 12 festivals or ‘jatras’ of Lord Jagannath. Today the Holy Trinity will be adorned with the ‘Rajarajeswara Besa’ or ‘Suna Besa’.

Yesterday the Lord’s ‘abhishek’ was done with 108 pots of water that were mixed with clarified butter, or ghee, and sandalwood paste. Following this, Shreedevi proceeded to the Jagamohan temple of Maa Lakshmi after receiving the garland from Lord Jagannath. This was followed by the ‘Suna Besa’ of the Lord of the Universe.

The divine trinity has been adorned with kirita on the head, shripayara on the feet. They have garlands of bahada, harida, and sebati, adakani, sun, moon, etc. All of these have been used for the ‘Rajarajeswara Besa’ of the Holy Trinity.