Puri’s oldest Cinema Hall demolished during eviction drive

Puri: Shree Krishna Cinema Hall, the oldest film theatre in Puri of Odisha was demolished during an eviction drive today. Since the said land is in the name of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath, the encroached land has been evicted, say reports.

As per reports, a total of 10.6 decimal lands have been evicted from encroachment in this drive that went on in presence of Magistrate while one platoon of Police force had been deployed. Appropriate compensation will be paid to the rightful possessor of the lands that were evicted, informed Sub Collector.

On last March 25 the 5T secretary VK Pandian had taken stock of the ongoing work for the Srimandira Heritage Corridor project around Srimandira. The cinema hall was closed for last few months.