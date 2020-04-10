Puri’s Gajapati Maharaja Requests People Of Odisha To Adhere To Lock Down Rules
Bhubaneswar: Amid the extension of lock down period till April 30 due COVID-19 crisis Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb has requested the people of Odisha to support the initiative of the government.
He expressed that with the grace of Lord jagannath the situation will improve soon, and we will be out of coronavirus danger.
The people of the state should support the government during this critical Corona Crisis and follow the lock down rules for their own safety.
Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb in a message has appealed everyone in State to implement the decision of the State Govt for lockdown extension till 30th April with utmost sincerity. “With Sri Sri Jagannath Mahaprabhu’s blessings, the current danger will come to an early end” pic.twitter.com/xXBnCgE5VG
— Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) April 10, 2020