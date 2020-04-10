Gajapati Maharaj
Image Credit: the new indian express

Puri’s Gajapati Maharaja Requests People Of Odisha To Adhere To Lock Down Rules

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Amid the extension of lock down period till April 30 due COVID-19  crisis Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb has requested the people of Odisha to support the initiative of the government.

He  expressed that with the grace of  Lord jagannath  the situation will improve soon, and we will be out of coronavirus danger.

The people of the state should support the government during this critical Corona Crisis and follow the lock down rules for their own safety.

