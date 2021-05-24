Puri: Work at Ratha Khala to be suspended tomorrow for cyclone

By WCE 5
Ratha construction at Puri Ratha khala

Puri: In view of the approaching Cyclone Yaas towards Odisha, today a meeting was held to review the preparedness by Dr Krishan Kumar, Chief Administrator, SJTA, along with Collector, Puri Samarth Verma and other senior officials of Puri & SJTA, Puri.

Key points of action are as follows:

  • Arrangements to be made at COVID Care Centre (Nilachal Bhakt Niwas) –
  • Power back-up arrangements to be ensured with sufficient stock of fuel.
  • Surplus reserve of essentials to be maintained for 3-4 days.
  • Sufficient back-up for Oxygen cylinders to be ensured for patients.
  • Arrangements at Ratha Khala –
  • Tomorrow, post Guja Anukula ritual, the work at Ratha Khala will be suspended.
  • A dedicated team will be deployed at the Ratha Khala area.
  • Arrangements at Temple area-
  • ASI will be requested to minimise the scaffoldings around the temple so as to prevent any damage
  • Items such as the LED screens, fans in open areas etc will be removed and secured.
  • High-mast lights to will be lowered to prevent any possible damage.
  • A dedicated team to be formed including officials from CESU/Municipality/SJTA to undertake post cyclone restoration works as per requirement
  • With regard to Rituals-
  • All scheduled Niti-Kanti of Mahaprabhu inside SriMandira will continue.
  • The safety of the Chapas to be ensured during the cyclonic storm. Necessary arrangements to be made for same
You might also like
State

Odisha Government Restricts The Use Of Generator Sets Aftermath Cyclone Or Disaster

State

Cyclone Yaas: Check wind speed for different districts on May 26

State

4 Year Old Minor Rescued From Infocity Area Of Bhubaneswar

State

DGP Fire Services Reviews Preparedness For Cyclone Yaas; 190 Special Teams Deployed

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.