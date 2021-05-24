Puri: In view of the approaching Cyclone Yaas towards Odisha, today a meeting was held to review the preparedness by Dr Krishan Kumar, Chief Administrator, SJTA, along with Collector, Puri Samarth Verma and other senior officials of Puri & SJTA, Puri.
Key points of action are as follows:
- Arrangements to be made at COVID Care Centre (Nilachal Bhakt Niwas) –
- Power back-up arrangements to be ensured with sufficient stock of fuel.
- Surplus reserve of essentials to be maintained for 3-4 days.
- Sufficient back-up for Oxygen cylinders to be ensured for patients.
- Arrangements at Ratha Khala –
- Tomorrow, post Guja Anukula ritual, the work at Ratha Khala will be suspended.
- A dedicated team will be deployed at the Ratha Khala area.
- Arrangements at Temple area-
- ASI will be requested to minimise the scaffoldings around the temple so as to prevent any damage
- Items such as the LED screens, fans in open areas etc will be removed and secured.
- High-mast lights to will be lowered to prevent any possible damage.
- A dedicated team to be formed including officials from CESU/Municipality/SJTA to undertake post cyclone restoration works as per requirement
- With regard to Rituals-
- All scheduled Niti-Kanti of Mahaprabhu inside SriMandira will continue.
- The safety of the Chapas to be ensured during the cyclonic storm. Necessary arrangements to be made for same