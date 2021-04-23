Puri Swargadwar Gets New Look, Admin Conducts Dry Run

Puri: The Swargadwar is considered to one of the most famous cremation grounds for Hindus all over the state of Odisha.

This cremation site has been revamped and has received a much awaited facelift.

It is noteworthy that the Odisha Government had sanctioned Rs 5 crores from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for reconstruction of the Swargadwar.

According to the administration after the reconstruction, larger number of bodies can be burnt and the relatives of the deceased can avail better facilities.

The cremation ground shall now have various facilities such as: drinking water, special venues for conduct of death rituals, CCTV cameras, and toilets.

The administration yesterday burnt wood resembling funeral pyres to check the functionality of the place.