Puri Srimandira to remain shut for visitors for 4 hours tomorrow

Puri: The famous Lord Jagannath temple in Puri of Odisha will be closed for public visit tomorrow for four hours in between 5 pm to 9 pm. This temporary closure of darshan is due to a special ritual that is to be held tomorrow, informed the Sri Jagannath Temple administration on Friday.

As per reports, the ‘Paitalagi’ special ritual of the Sri Bigraha will be held on Saturday in Srimandira of Puri. This ritual is organised on the Dasami tithi of the dark fortnight in the month of Margasira. And hence general darshan will not be allowed in between 5 pm and 9 pm.

It has been learnt that following the second Bhogamandapa Bhoga the public darshan will be shut for 4 hours.