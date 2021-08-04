Puri Srimandira to open from August 16, darsan for devotees to begin from August 23

Bhubaneswar: The Puri Srimandira will open from August 16 while the darsan for devotees will begin from August 23, informed  Krishan Kumar Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration today.

The Holy trinity at Puri will be available for darsan for Puri locals from August 16 to August 20. However, all devotees will get darsan from August 23. Due to weekend lockdown in the city on August 21 and 22, there will be no darsan of the holy trinity.

An RT-PCR negetive test of the devotees prior to 96 hours of darsan at Puri Srimandira is mandatory , added Krishan Kumar.

