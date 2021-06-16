Puri Srimandira to be shut for visitors till July 25: Snana Purnima to be held without devotees

By WCE 5
Puri Srimandira closed for visitors till July 25

Puri: The famous Lord Jagannath temple in Puri of Odisha to remain shut for visitors till July 25, informed Srimandira Chief Administrator Dr Krishan Kumar following a meeting held today in this regard. It was also said that this year the Dev Snana Purnima will be held without participation of devotees.

As per reports, Srimandira of Puri will be closed for devotees till July 25. And further decision on it will be taken after Rath Yatra. The decision was taken in a meeting today.

It is to be noted that Dev Snana Purnima, the grand annual bathing ritual of Lord Jagannath which is scheduled to be held on June 24, is a major happening that is witnessed by huge number of devotees. However, in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic and to check spread of further infection of the deadly disease this famous festival will be organised without devotees. However, the same will be aired in TV channels and can be watched by devotees from home on TV.

On the other hand, the chariot construction work for the trinity of Puri for upcoming Ratha Jatra is going on at Ratha Khala of Puri perfectly.

You might also like
State

Odisha Covid recovery tally rises to 8,17,359 as 5579 patients recover today

State

Bhubaneswar reports 372 new COVID positives, 825 recovery cases

State

Registration of new vehicles to resume from tomorrow in Odisha

State

Sharp decline in daily Covid-19 cases in CMC area with 76 fresh cases

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.