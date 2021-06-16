Puri: The famous Lord Jagannath temple in Puri of Odisha to remain shut for visitors till July 25, informed Srimandira Chief Administrator Dr Krishan Kumar following a meeting held today in this regard. It was also said that this year the Dev Snana Purnima will be held without participation of devotees.

As per reports, Srimandira of Puri will be closed for devotees till July 25. And further decision on it will be taken after Rath Yatra. The decision was taken in a meeting today.

It is to be noted that Dev Snana Purnima, the grand annual bathing ritual of Lord Jagannath which is scheduled to be held on June 24, is a major happening that is witnessed by huge number of devotees. However, in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic and to check spread of further infection of the deadly disease this famous festival will be organised without devotees. However, the same will be aired in TV channels and can be watched by devotees from home on TV.

On the other hand, the chariot construction work for the trinity of Puri for upcoming Ratha Jatra is going on at Ratha Khala of Puri perfectly.