Puri Srimandira Sanctum Sanctorum photo viral: Accused held

Puri: A Bangladeshi youth, the accused of the Srimandira sanctum sanctorum (Garbha Gruha) photo viral incident has been arrested today.

The accused, identified as Akash Choudhury belongs to the East Zinda Bazar of Bangladesh.

As per reports, the Bangladeshi youth was arrested today and the mobile phone, in which the photos of the Garbha Gruha had been taken and later made viral on social media, was seized from him besides his Bangladesh passport.

It is to be noted that a complaint had been lodged in Singhadwara Police Station

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had earlier lodged an FIR with Singhadwar police on November 19.

A case under sections -30(A)(4)(C) of Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1954 had been registered.

It is to be noted that the said youth had entered Srimandira, the famous Lord Jagannath temple in Puri of Odisha few days back. He had secretly clicked some photos of the temple including its sanctum sanctorum.