Puri: Yes Bank today remitted Rs. 156 crore and an interest of Rs. 3 crore 35 lakhs to Srimandira fund in Puri of Odisha. The money was remitted in two instalments, Rs. 123 and another of Rs. 33 crore to the SBI account of the temple.

As per reports, the amount received today will be deposited in the bank that would offer the maximum amount of interest. Accordingly, a tender was called today where Bank of Baroda offered the maximum 6.05 interest rate. Hence, the amount will most probably be deposited to Bank of Baroda. However, the chief administrator of the temple managing committee will take the final call, intimated the Finance Subcommittee.

Earlier on March 19, Yes Bank had remitted Rs 397 crore (Principal amount Rs 389 crore and interest Rs 8,23,27,636 crore) to SBI Main Branch in Puri of total funds of Rs 545 crore of Lord Jagannath. Out of this amount Rs.102 crore was deposited to State Bank of India. The rest Rs. 287 crore was divided to two equal parts and kept in the Union Bank and Bank of Baroda.

In today’s finance subcommittee meeting, a Srimandira relief fund was also constituted to receive donation from devotees and sevayats. Five Srimandira Managing Committee sevayats donated their sitting allowance for 2 years to this fund today. The collected money to this account will be given to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.