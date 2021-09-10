Puri Srimandir to remain closed for these 3 days, Check details

Puri: The Puri Srimandir will remain closed for three days from today till September 12. As per the new guideline issued by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) the darshan for the devotees will resume from Monday.

The temple is closed today for Ganesh Chaturthi while it will remain off the limits to devotees for the next two days due to the weekend restrictions.

People have been barred entry into the temple to avoid large congregations on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Puja. The public will be allowed for darshan on Saturdays from next week. The temple will remain shut only on Sundays for disinfection of the premises.

Devotees still have to carry either RT-PCR negative report obtained 96 hours before the temple visits or COVID vaccine final dose certificate. The temple will also remain closed on Biswakarma Puja, Kumar Purnima and Dussehra in September-October.

