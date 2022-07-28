Puri Srimandir to remain closed for 4 hours today

Puri: The Sri Mandir at Odisha’s Puri will remain closed for four hours today due to the ‘Chita Lagi’ ritual of Lord Jagannath and his siblings at the temple.

The darshan of the deities will be restricted for the devotees for four hours from 2 PM to 6 PM.

The word Chita in fact means decoration of forehead with special materials like chandana, musk and gorachana etc. But in this case, Three magnificent Chitas (ornaments of the foreheads) made of Gold, Diamond, Sapphire, Ruby and Emerald.

On this day, a special ritual is held at Shreemandir. The forehead of the chaturddha murtis is adorned with a golden mark known as Chita. The Trinity always decorated with Their respective Chitas whole year.