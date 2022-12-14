Puri Srimandir to remain closed for 4 hours during Banaklagi Niti

Puri: The Jagannath Temple in Puri will remain closed for four hours on Wednesday, informed the Srimandir Temple Administration. Lord Jagannath’s Banakalagi ritual will be done in the temple premises today, during which devotees will not be allowed into the temple. The temple will be closed to the general public from 5 pm to 9 pm.

Natural colours are used to paint the holy trinity’s face during the Banakalagi ritual. The Banakalagi or “Shrimukha Shrungara” is a special and secret ritual that is done in isolation.

Dutt Mahapatra Sevayats will be completing this ritual using hingula, harital, conch, saffron, camphor, and other natural materials.

The ritual will take four hours to complete, following which the darshan will commence.