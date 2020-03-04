Puri temple

Puri Srimandir To Become Plastic-Free From April 1

Rs 500 Penalty For Spitting Paan/Gutkha At Puri Srimandir Premises

By KalingaTV Bureau
Puri:  In a major development, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) today announced  that it will ban single-use plastic items inside the Srimandir premises here in Odisha from April 1.

The decision to make the 12th century shrine plastic-free was taken during a meeting of the Chhattisa Nijog today at the Srimandir office, said SJTA Chief Administrator Krishan Kumar adding that ‘Mahaprasad’ will be provided in palm leaves.

The SJTA also decided to impose a fine of Rs 500 on people including servitors for spitting paan, gutkha or tobacco on the Srimandir premises, he added.

Puri District Collector Balwant Singh, SP Uma Shankar Dash, SJTA Administrator (Rituals) and all the members of the Chhattisa Nijog were present in today’s meeting.

On October 2, 2018, the Naveen Patnaik government had imposed a ban on plastic usage in six major cities – Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Puri- in Odisha . A year later the State government banned single-use plastic in all the urban areas from across the state.

