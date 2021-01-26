Puri Srimandir Sevayats To Undergo COVID Tests Again

Puri: Sevayats (servitors) of Puri Jagannath Temple to undergo COVID-19 tests yet again. This decision has been taken by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) following suspected infection among the servitors in the wake of the visit of a large number of devotees to the 12th Century Shrine.

As per the decision taken by the SJTA, the coronavirus test of around 2000 sevayats will be conducted from tomorrow, said sources adding that the test will be conducted at the Utkal Hindi Vidyapeeth situated on the Bada Danda (Grand Road).

The Temple Administration has decided to conduct the Covid test of 50 servitors each day, said the sources.

The sources further said that family members of the servitors are also slated to undergo the Coronavirus test. However, the Covid test of those who cannot take part in the month-long testing drive, which is begging from tomorrow, can undergo the same from March 1.