Puri: The pictures of Lord Jagannath and its siblings sitting on the Ratna Singhasan at the sanctom sanctorum of Srimandir in Puri has gone viral again exposing the poor security arrangements at the 12th Century shrine.

Devotee identified as Arijit Chandra of Kolkata in West Bengal has shared the photograph on May 27 mentioning it to be the Ratna Singhasan and has tagged a servitor of the Srimandir.

The photo is suspected to have been clicked from a mobile phone. But, it is yet to be confirmed that the photo is a original or edited one, informs SJTA administrator.

Devotees have sought a probe by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to ascertain the truth.