Puri Srimandir Managing Committee to meet tomorrow to discuss several important issues

Puri: The Puri Srimandir Managing Committee is scheduled to hold an important meeting tomorrow at 11 AM to discuss several vital issues.

According to reports, the meeting will be held at Neeladri Bhakta Niwas under the chairmanship of Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingh Deb.

The controversial issue of Banakalagi ritual of Lord Jagannath will be the focal point of the meeting, said sources adding that other subjects like free education for the servitors’ children at Adarsh Gurukul, Sevayat Awas Yojana and Sri Mandir Budget are likely to be discussed during the meeting.

Notably, the Puri Srimandir Managing Committee was salted to meet on August 1. But later it was cancelled. However, it has been decided to perform the Banakalagi ritual of Lord Jagannath and siblings on August 9 (Wednesday).