Puri Sees 3 COVID Deaths, Toll Mounts To 324 In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as ten more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Four deaths reported from Ganjam District. three from Puri District and one each from Cuttack, Sambalpur and Sundergarh districts.

The death toll rises in Odisha to 324.

The Death Details are as Follows:

1. A 44 year old male of Cuttack who was also suffering from Hypertension.

2. A 60 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

3. A 75 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

4. A 65 year old male of Ganjam district.

5. A 70 year old male of Ganjam district.

6. A 52 year old male of Sambalpur district.

7. A 32 year old male of Sundergarh district.

8. A 50 year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

9. A 52 year old male of Puri district .

10. A 72 year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

Following new deaths, the toll in Ganjam increased to 151.

 

 

