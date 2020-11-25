covid death odisha
Puri Sees 3 COVID-19 Deaths, Toll Mounts to 1,687 In Odisha

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha rose to 1,687 on Wednesday with sixteen more succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours, as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The details of the deceased are: 

1.A 38-year-old female of Angul district.

2.A 40-year-old male of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

3.A 56-year-old male of Bhadrak district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Hypothyroidism & Bronchial Asthma.

4.A 88-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & old age.

5.A 58-year-old female of Cuttack district.

6.A 71-year-old male of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

7.A 60-year-old female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

8.A 68-year-old female of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Dyslipidemia.

9.A 55-year-old male of Khordha district.

10.A 82-year-old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

11.A 69-year-old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

12.A 45-year-old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

13.A 65-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

14.A 52-year-old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Sjogrens’ Syndrome.

15.A 72-year-old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, CKD & Cholelithiasis.

16.A 59-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & CAD.

