Puri Rath Yatra: Public darshan of deities at Adapa Mandap will not be allowed after 5 PM on June 27

Puri: The Navami Sandhya Darshan of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra at Adapa Mandap inside the Gundicha Temple will not be allowed after 5 PM on June 27.

Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Ranjan Kumar Das informed that the Navami Sandhya Darshan the deities will be from 7 AM to 5 PM.

However, the public darshan will not be allowed after 5 PM in view of the preparations for Bahuda Yatra of the Holy Trinity, informed the SJTA chief administrator.

The Bahuda Yatra or the return yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra from the Gundicha Temple to the Jagannath Temple will be held on June 28, 2023.