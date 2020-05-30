Ratha yatra 2020

Puri Rath Yatra likely to be held without devotees this year

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri : The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) of Puri in Odisha has decided to propose the State government to conduct the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra in the holy city this year without the presence of  devotees. The Rath Yatra is scheduled  to be held on June 25.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday , Puri King, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb revealed the decision of SJTA in this regard and said the devotees can get the glimpses of Lord Jagannath and his siblings during the world famous Rath Yatra by staying at their home as the I&PR Dept will air the festival.

The SJTA also proposed to allow limited number of Sevayats, Daitapatis and other official to be present to conduct the Rath Yatra in Puri, he added.

Snana Yatra , which is scheduled to be held on July 5, will be conducted as per the rituals inside the temple premises at the Meghanad Pacheri with limited number of servitors, Gajapati Maharaja said.

The decision was taken to contain the possible spread of COVID-19 and  best interest of people, the Puri King said adding that the final decision to organise  the Rath Yatra festival will remain on the State govt.

Meanwhile, construction works of three chariots are in full swing in the wake of Rath Yatra.

You might also like
State

Man trampled to death by elephant in Odisha’s Bhadrak

Nation

Monsoon hits Kerala: Skymet

State

Passengers attention! Indian Railways suspends trains to & from Puri

State

Group clash over land dispute leaves one killed; 5 arrested in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.