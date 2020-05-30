Puri : The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) of Puri in Odisha has decided to propose the State government to conduct the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra in the holy city this year without the presence of devotees. The Rath Yatra is scheduled to be held on June 25.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday , Puri King, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb revealed the decision of SJTA in this regard and said the devotees can get the glimpses of Lord Jagannath and his siblings during the world famous Rath Yatra by staying at their home as the I&PR Dept will air the festival.

The SJTA also proposed to allow limited number of Sevayats, Daitapatis and other official to be present to conduct the Rath Yatra in Puri, he added.

Snana Yatra , which is scheduled to be held on July 5, will be conducted as per the rituals inside the temple premises at the Meghanad Pacheri with limited number of servitors, Gajapati Maharaja said.

The decision was taken to contain the possible spread of COVID-19 and best interest of people, the Puri King said adding that the final decision to organise the Rath Yatra festival will remain on the State govt.

Meanwhile, construction works of three chariots are in full swing in the wake of Rath Yatra.