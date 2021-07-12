Puri Rath Yatra 2021: Pulling of chariots begins

Puri: Pulling of chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, which is an important part of the Rath Yatra, began here on Monday.

According to reports, the Chariot pulling began almost three hours ahead of schedule. As per the schedule, which was released by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) yesterday, the pulling of chariots was slated to begin at 3 PM. However, it began much earlier at 12 PM.

Lord Balabhadra’s chariot Taladhwaja rolled on the Badadanda amidst a symphony of chants, conches and gongs. This will be followed by Darpadalana, the Chariot of Devi Subhadra and finally Lord Jagannath’s Chariot, Nandighosa, will be pulled.

All the three chariots will be pulled and placed near the Mausima temple.

It is to be noted here that the annual Rath Yatra is being held without the participation of any devotee as per the direction of the Supreme Court. Devotees have been prohibited to attend the annual car festival in the wake of COVID pandemic.