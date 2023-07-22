Puri: Police suspended for taking bribe to allow devotees into Sri Mandir through Pashchim dwar

Puri: A police official has been suspended for allegedly allowing devotees to go into Srimandir through the western entrance (Pashchim dwar) after taking bribe in Odisha’s Puri district.

The accused has been identified as Subasish Das, a member of the 3rd Battalion of the Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP).

Reportedly the temple’s surveillance cameras captured, a devotee giving a bribe to go into the temple through the restricted area.

The suspect’s actions were promptly noticed by other officials, who intercepted the situation and detained the individual. He was immediately handed over to the Additional Superintendent of Police for further investigation. Following the incident, the Puri police have strengthened security.

The incident has caused considerable distress among pilgrims and temple authorities alike. The Puri Jagannath Temple administration has urged all devotees and visitors to cooperate with the security personnel. They have also asked to refrain from any attempts to violate the sacred protocols and traditions.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.