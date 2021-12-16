Puri: ‘Pahili Bhoga’ ritual begins in Srimandira on the occasion of Dhanu Sankranti

Puri: The ‘Pahili Bhoga’ ritual began today in Srimandira, the famous Lord Jagannath temple in Puri of Odisha on the occasion of Dhanu Sankranti.

As per reports, the ‘pahili bhoga’ ritual began on Thursday in Srimandira on the auspicious occasion of Dhanu Sankranti. It will continue till Makar Sankranti or the Uttarayan Sankranti.

As per folktales, Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath’s mother prepares and serves different kinds of Bhoga to Her son while Maa Mahalakshmi is away at her father’s house.

Many refer the Pahili Bhoga as a form of motherly affection. The ‘Pahili Bhoga’ includes 23 types of delicacies some of them being ‘Bada Jhili’, ‘Bada Badaa’, ‘Amalu’, ‘Nali’, ‘Kakera’, ‘Aarisa’, ‘Enduri’, ‘Mugei’, ‘Jhadei Neda’, ‘Ladu’, ‘Gajaa’, ‘Khaira Chula’, ‘Gaintha’, ‘Manda’, ‘Chatu’ and ‘Chuda Puaa’.

The Mangala Alati, Mailama and Tadapa Lagi rituals are observed after the Dwara Phita of Shree Mandira during the days of Pahili Bhoga ritual. After these rituals, the Rosha Homa ritual is observed and the Pahili Bhoga ritual is observed during the Ballabha ritual.