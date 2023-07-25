Puri: Odisha Vigilance arrests Junior Engineer for accepting bribe

Puri: The Junior Engineer (JE) of Delanga block of Odisha’s Puri district has been arrested by the Odisha Vigilance. He was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 30,000 from a contractor. The accused JE has been identified as Rajanikanta Majhi.

According to reports, the bribe was allegedly in exchange for facilitating the release of the final bill for the construction of an Anganwadi Centre.

The Odisha Vigilance team conducted a well-executed trap operation, resulting in the apprehension of the accused JE. The entire bribe amount of Rs. 30,000 was recovered from the accused and seized as evidence.

Following the arrest, simultaneous searches are being carried out at two locations linked to Rajanikanta Majhi to gather further evidence related to the case. Bhubaneswar Vigilance Police Station has registered the case under PS Case No. 18/2023 U/s-7PC Amendment Act, 2018.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.