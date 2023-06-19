Puri: Nabajouban Darshan of the Trinity to begin at 8 am today

Puri: Only one day left for the world-famous Rath Yatra and rituals before the festival has already started. The Nabajouban Darshan of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadhra will be done today.

The paramanik Darshan of deities will be held between 8 am-9am. Meanwhile, the general darshan will be held from 9 am to 11 am. The temple’s doors will be closed after 11 am and will open tomorrow.

On Sunday, the Odisha Police has issued a traffic advisory for smooth traffic movement for smooth conduct of the Rath yatra.

The Odisha police and Puri district administration for public convenience has issued the following traffic advisory in Public Interest.

All the Inter-State Tourist Buses and Local Tourist Buses will stop and park at Malatipatpur Bus Stand. All the regular passenger carrying buses will be allowed up to Talabania Temporary Bus Stand via Malatipatapur, Toshali Sands, Grid Station Chhak and Bhudan Chhaka.

Puri Town Shuttle Buses, Auto Rickshaw will be allowed from Talabania to Zilla School Chhaka via Sunara Gouranga Chhaka, BNR Hotel Chhaka, Youth Hostel Chhaka and Nilachala Urban Hata.

Their return will be via Zilla school chhaka to Helipad via Ghodabazar, Rama Mandir, Odisha Bakery, Sadar Block office for Buses and via Mangala temple for Auto rickshaw.

Another shuttle services will be available from Malatipatapur Bus Stand to Atharanala in a to-and-fro basis.

Two wheelers will avail parking at Jagannath Ballav, Masanichandi, Matitota Parking, Nilachala Ashok and Blue Flag beach. All vehicles will be diverted accordingly.

All LLMV, Cars, SUVs will avail parking facilities at the parking places at Indoor Stadium, Helipad, Sanskrit University Parking, Medical College Parking, Naillifield and Yatrika.

They will be diverted as per availability of space in parking places accordingly.

For the smooth Darshan of the Lords by devotees, Some Shuttle services have been implemented from Talabania to Zilla school Chhaka and from Malatipatapur to Atharanala.