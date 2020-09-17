Puri MLA Jayanta Sarangi tests positive for Covid-19
Puri MLA Jayanta Sarangi (File Pic)

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Puri in Odisha , Jayanta Kumar Sarangi has tested positive for COVID-19.

The BJP legislator, in his Facebook post late last night, announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is home quarantined. He also requested those who have come in contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested.

“Today my covid-19 test results got positive. I am now under home quarantine. I am requesting all those who have come in contact with me to do their covid test and isolate themselves,” the MLA wrote in his Facebook post.

ଆଜି ମୋର COVID-19 Positive ଆସିଛି ମୁଁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରେ ଅଛି ଏବଂ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରୁଛି ମୋର ସଂସ୍ପର୍ଶରେ ଯେଉଁମାନେ ଆସିଛନ୍ତି ସେମାନେ ତାଙ୍କର କରୋନା ପରୀକ୍ଷା କରିନିଅନ୍ତୁ ଏବଂ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରେ ରୁହନ୍ତୁ ।ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ🙏.

Jayanta Kumar Sarangi यांनी वर पोस्ट केले बुधवार, १६ सप्टेंबर, २०२०

 

So far, at least seven Ministers of Naveen Patnaik Govt and over 20 MLAs in the state have tested positive for coronavirus.

