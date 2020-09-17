Puri: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Puri in Odisha , Jayanta Kumar Sarangi has tested positive for COVID-19.

The BJP legislator, in his Facebook post late last night, announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is home quarantined. He also requested those who have come in contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested.

“Today my covid-19 test results got positive. I am now under home quarantine. I am requesting all those who have come in contact with me to do their covid test and isolate themselves,” the MLA wrote in his Facebook post.

So far, at least seven Ministers of Naveen Patnaik Govt and over 20 MLAs in the state have tested positive for coronavirus.