Puri: Meeting to take decision on Banakalagi ritual cancelled

Puri: The meeting of the Puri Srimandir Managing Committee which was scheduled to be held tomorrow to take a decision on Banakalagi ritual has been reportedly cancelled.

Letters informing about the cancellation of the meeting have been reportedly sent to the members of the committee. However, it alleged that the reason behind cancellation of the meeting has not been intimated.

It is to be noted here that Jagannath Temple Managing Committee had decided to hold a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) to take a final decision over the controversy regarding the Banakalagi Niti of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

The meeting was expected to decide whether the ritual shall be finally held either on Wednesday or Thursday. The ritual has not been conducted since long due to controversy over the day (Wednesday or Thursday).