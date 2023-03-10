Puri market complex fire: Odisha announces reward for fire service personnel

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced monetary reward for all those fire service department personnel involved in the firefighting operation in Puri market complex fire, informed Fire services DG Santosh Upadhyay.

The fire services DG Upadhyay also added, that two other injured staff and three other officers will be honoured with DG’s disc.

Earlier today, the Fire Services personnel finally doused the fire at the Puri market complex after 36 hours of struggle. In the meantime, 43 shops at the complex were reduced to ashes.

Worth mentioning, a massive fire broke out at Laxmi Market Complex in Puri Marichikot Chhak on Grand Road on Wednesday.

Fire brigades and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRF) personnel were engaged to douse the fire and rescue people.

While the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that it might have been caused due to an electrical short circuit.

Meanwhile, the district administration has formed a committee to be led by the Puri sub-collector to look into the cause of the fire.