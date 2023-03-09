Puri market complex fire continues to rage, SP inspects situation

Puri: The Puri market complex fire continues to rage after more than 12 hours, the SP has inspected the situation and said it will be under control soon.

It is worth mentioning, a massive fire reportedly broke out at a market complex in Puri City on Wednesday. Three fire brigades have been engaged to douse the inferno.

According to reports, the fire mishap took place at Laxmi Market Complex, which is situated near the Marchikot Chhak of the Pilgrim City.

The fire service personnel engaged in dousing the flames have said that it will take some more hours to completely put out the fire.

The fire has reportedly engulfed a dress showroom which is on the first floor of the business establishment. There are more than 25 shops in the Market Complex.

There is a bank in the upper storey of the complex hence there is a major scare relating to this issue. The bank has both cash deposits and locker units.

While the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be known, it is assumed that it might have been caused due to a short circuit.

Heavy security arrangements have been made on the spot and all possible efforts are being taken to rescue people who are stranded and douse the inferno.

Further details are awaited in this matter.