Puri market complex fire: Committee submits detailed report

Puri: The Committee headed by Sub-Collector for the Puri market complex fire has submitted its report on Tuesday on damage caused by fire. The fire at the Laxmi Market Complex in Puri was much debated about since it took as much as 36-hours to be doused.

Further it is to be noted that, the Jagannath temple administration has written to the tehsildar seeking eviction of the market.

The Jagannath temple administration has claimed that as much as 22 decimals of market land belongs to Lord Jagannath.

As a reminder, the Puri market complex fire was brought under control after a toil of more than 36 hours on Friday informed Umesh Chandra Das the Fire Officer on March 10, 2023.

The Puri market complex fire continued to rage after more than 36-hours, the SP had also inspected the situation. It is worth mentioning that a massive fire reportedly broke out at a market complex in Puri City. Three fire brigades have been engaged to douse the inferno.

According to reports, the fire mishap took place at Laxmi Market Complex, which is situated near the Marchikot Chhak of the Pilgrim City.

The fire service personnel engaged in dousing the flames have said that it will take some more hours to completely put out the fire.

The fire has reportedly engulfed a dress showroom which is on the first floor of the business establishment. There are more than 25 shops in the Market Complex.

There is a bank in the upper storey of the complex hence there is a major scare relating to this issue. The bank has both cash deposits and locker units. While the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be known, it is assumed that it might have been caused due to a short circuit.

Heavy security arrangements had been made on the spot and all possible efforts are being taken to rescue people who are stranded and douse the inferno.