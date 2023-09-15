Puri: Mahasnana of Lord Jagannath takes place after 5 hours of delay

Puri: The controversy in Puri Jagannath temple has now been solved following the intervention of the temple administrator.

It is further worth mentioning that due to the controversy between the sevayats, the Mahasnana of Lord Jagannath took place after five hours of delay.

The rituals had been halted at Puri Jagannath temple following a dispute over the discharging of services by a servitor despite restrictions.

According to reports, the rituals had been halted due to a sevayat controversy in Puri Jagannath Temple. It is worth mentioning that, post the Mangal Alati rituals had been interrupted.

The Srimandir administrator (rituals) and the Chief Administrator Ranjan Das have gone inside the temple to resolve the dispute.

Chief Administrator Ranjan Das said efforts have beeen made to speed up the policy by resolving the controversy in Puri Jagannath Temple at the earliest.

The Srimandir chief administrator Ranjan Das said strict action will be taken against those who have been deprived the temple of the services and do not have a policy towards smooth functioning of the temple.

According to the latest reports, negotiations have been completed and the temple has started functioning normally. All the rituals started after the mahasnana of Lord Jagannath and are being carried out as per schedule.